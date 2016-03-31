Ozil: I like Zidane but will not return to Real Madrid

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has voiced his admiration for Zinedine Zidane, but has stressed a return to Real Madrid or another Spanish side is not an option at this stage.

The Germany international left Madrid for Arsenal in 2013 and has since developed into a key figure at Emirates Stadium.

Ozil was reported to be considering his options, with speculation claiming he had "lost patience" with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, although the 27-year-old has since dismissed those suggestions.

And, speaking to Spox, Ozil said: "Zidane was an amazing player. He did not just play football, but lived for the game.

"I got to know him after his active career as someone who is always willing to lend a hand.

"But that does not say anything about my future. I am only thinking about Arsenal. There is no truth in the speculation linking me with a return to Spain.

"I have watched a lot of games involving Zidane. He was one of the most clever players in the world.

"He was able to read the game and direct play without any unnecessary tricks and showboating. That's what makes him so special."

Ozil was equally full of praise for Andrea Pirlo, but insisted playing in a more withdrawn position like the Italy legend is not an option for him.

"Pirlo is someone who is almost at the same level as Zidane," he added.

"He might have been slightly more defensive, but was always calling the shots on the pitch.

"I cannot see myself play in Pirlo's role, though. I see myself more as a playmaker or a classic number 10.

"I have to play high up the pitch and create chances. That is my best position. You will not see me play as a holding midfielder any time soon."