Ozil move will benefit Germany, claims Low

The 24-year-old moved to the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid on Monday for a club-record fee ahead of Germany's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Austria on Friday.

Many have expressed surprise at his decision to depart the Liga giants, but Low believes regular football and Arsenal's style of play will help Ozil flourish.

"For us it’s good, because he has a top manager and top club, playing with two Germans already (in) Per Mertesacker and Lukas Podolski," Low said on Wednesday.

"The football (at Arsenal) is very good and technically really promising. That suits Mesut for sure."

Low, whose side are five points clear at the top of Group C ahead of Friday's clash, also questioned Real's decision to sell Ozil.

The likes of Isco, Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Arbeloa have all expressed their views on Ozil's departure and Low is in agreement with the trio.

"Some of the quotes of Madrid players showed how sad they are, losing such a great player," he continued.

"I personally couldn’t understand Madrid's view (in) selling him. He was such a great player with many many assists for the leading scorers of the past few years.

"Mesut is happy and satisfied, he was fine in training. The issue was closed Monday evening. He was focused on our game against Austria since then."