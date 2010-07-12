Paddy Power refund €500k on final

The goalless draw after 90 minutes triggered the costly refund which saw the bookmaker return a staggering €500,000 back into its punters pockets.

Looking ahead to 2014 and, despite Sunday’s all-European World Cup final, it's five-time champions Brazil who have been installed as the bookie's favourites to win the next World Cup.

With home advantage in 2014 the Samba Boys are currently 3/1 with Paddy Power to win a record sixth FIFA World Cup ahead of Argentina at 11/2 and reigning World Cup champions Spain at 13/2.

England are 14/1 shots while Ireland are massive 125/1 outsiders.

2014 World Cup

3/1 Brazil

11/2 Argentina

13/2 Spain

10/1 Germany

12/1 Holland

16/1 Italy

14/1 England

20/1 France

25/1 Portugal

40/1 Uruguay

40/1 Chile

40/1 Russia

50/1 Ivory Coast

50/1 Mexico

50/1 Paraguay

50/1 Turkey

66/1 Ghana

66/1 Cameroon

66/1 Serbia

66/1 Nigeria

66/1 USA

66/1 Sweden

80/1 Egypt

80/1 Algeria

100/1 Australia

100/1 Denmark

100/1 Slovakia

100/1 Switzerland

125/1 Ireland

125/1 Greece

150/1 South Korea

150/1 Japan

200/1 Slovenia

200/1 Scotland

250/1 South Africa

500/1 New Zealand

500/1 Wales

500/1 Northern Ireland

