Paddy Power refund €500k on final
By Gregg Davies
It may not have been a vintage World Cup final but it was definitely one to forget for top bookie Paddy Power, who had pledged to refund a massive range of losing bets if it finished 0-0.
The goalless draw after 90 minutes triggered the costly refund which saw the bookmaker return a staggering €500,000 back into its punters pockets.
Looking ahead to 2014 and, despite Sunday’s all-European World Cup final, it's five-time champions Brazil who have been installed as the bookie's favourites to win the next World Cup.
With home advantage in 2014 the Samba Boys are currently 3/1 with Paddy Power to win a record sixth FIFA World Cup ahead of Argentina at 11/2 and reigning World Cup champions Spain at 13/2.
England are 14/1 shots while Ireland are massive 125/1 outsiders.
2014 World Cup
3/1 Brazil
11/2 Argentina
13/2 Spain
10/1 Germany
12/1 Holland
16/1 Italy
14/1 England
20/1 France
25/1 Portugal
40/1 Uruguay
40/1 Chile
40/1 Russia
50/1 Ivory Coast
50/1 Mexico
50/1 Paraguay
50/1 Turkey
66/1 Ghana
66/1 Cameroon
66/1 Serbia
66/1 Nigeria
66/1 USA
66/1 Sweden
80/1 Egypt
80/1 Algeria
100/1 Australia
100/1 Denmark
100/1 Slovakia
100/1 Switzerland
125/1 Ireland
125/1 Greece
150/1 South Korea
150/1 Japan
200/1 Slovenia
200/1 Scotland
250/1 South Africa
500/1 New Zealand
500/1 Wales
500/1 Northern Ireland
