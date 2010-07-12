Trending

Paddy Power refund €500k on final

It may not have been a vintage World Cup final but it was definitely one to forget for top bookie Paddy Power, who had pledged to refund a massive range of losing bets if it finished 0-0.

The goalless draw after 90 minutes triggered the costly refund which saw the bookmaker return a staggering €500,000 back into its punters pockets.

Looking ahead to 2014 and, despite Sunday’s all-European World Cup final, it's five-time champions Brazil who have been installed as the bookie's favourites to win the next World Cup.

With home advantage in 2014 the Samba Boys are currently 3/1 with Paddy Power to win a record sixth FIFA World Cup ahead of Argentina at 11/2 and reigning World Cup champions Spain at 13/2.

England are 14/1 shots while Ireland are massive 125/1 outsiders.

2014 World Cup
3/1  Brazil
11/2  Argentina
13/2  Spain
10/1  Germany
12/1  Holland
16/1  Italy
14/1  England
20/1  France
25/1  Portugal
40/1  Uruguay
40/1  Chile
40/1  Russia
50/1  Ivory Coast
50/1  Mexico
50/1  Paraguay
50/1  Turkey
66/1  Ghana
66/1  Cameroon
66/1  Serbia
66/1  Nigeria
66/1  USA
66/1  Sweden
80/1  Egypt
80/1  Algeria
100/1  Australia
100/1  Denmark
100/1  Slovakia
100/1  Switzerland
125/1  Ireland
125/1  Greece
150/1  South Korea
150/1  Japan
200/1  Slovenia
200/1  Scotland
250/1  South Africa
500/1  New Zealand
500/1  Wales
500/1  Northern Ireland

