Padoin leaves Juventus for Cagliari

Simone Padoin has left Juventus for Cagliari in a deal worth €600,000, to be paid over the course of three financial years.

The 32-year-old has signed a contract with his new club until June 2019.

The versatile midfielder won five league titles during his time with Juventus, having become an important first-team member in Turin since joining the club from Atalanta in January 2012.

Padoin was keen to move on, though, in order to get more playing time, and Juventus consequently opted to allow him to leave.

"Simone Padoin departs Juventus for Cagliari after five years of magnificent service," a statement on Juve's official website reads.

"A right-back, an anchor man, a box-to-box midfielder, a winger, a ball-winner, an undoubted Juventus hero.

"Grazie, Pado."

Juventus have already said farewell to Alvaro Morata, Martin Caceres and Rubinho.