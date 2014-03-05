Pain-free Gomez hungry for Viola silverware

The Germany international moved to Serie A last July, but made just three league starts before suffering a serious knee ligament problem.

Gomez has returned to the first-team fold in recent weeks, coming off the bench in each of Fiorentina's last three Serie A matches and starting their UEFA Europa League last 32 second leg against Esbjerg last week.

The 28-year-old is eager to make up for lost time and has targeted glory in the Coppa Italia, in which Fiorentina play Napoli in May's final, and UEFA Champions League qualification.

"I'm fine now and I do not feel pain even after the games," Gomez told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "For months I felt much pain to do anything, now the worst is over.

"I would like to come in and win games, but I miss a bit of rhythm, (so) I am basically starting from scratch.

"I want to play in the Champions League with this team and win trophies, maybe even the title. This year we hope to win the Italian Cup since we are already in the final."