Palace complete Cabaye capture

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of France midfielder Yohan Cabaye from Paris Saint-Germain, subject to international clearance.

Cabaye has moved to Selhurst Park on an three-year-deal, with Palace shelling out a club-record fee to secure his services.

The transfer sees Cabaye reunite with former manager Alan Pardew, who he played under during his spell at Newcastle United.

"I'm happy to be here. I've been waiting for the decision, had the medical and now I can't wait to focus on my new team, a new season and my new life," Cabaye told Palace's official website.

"I wanted to come and play for Palace because there are some really strong players here. They finished very well last season and I think they can compete to get into the top eight.

"I also know the gaffer and have worked with him before and I'm confident with him. I want to do my best for him because he's made a big effort to get me to come here, as well as the chairman, so I have to say a big thank you to both of them."

Pardew brought Cabaye to St James' Park in 2011, and the former Lille man quickly became an integral part of the Newcastle side that finished fifth in his maiden season at the club.

But Cabaye became unsettled by speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal in August 2013 and left Newcastle for PSG in January last year.

Although he won Ligue 1 with PSG in 2013-14 and helped them to the treble last campaign, Cabaye never established himself in the starting XI at the Parc des Princes and now returns to the Premier League hoping for regular football with Palace.

Pardew first rose to prominence with Lille, where won the Ligue 1 title in the 2010-11 season and also played in the UEFA Champions League.