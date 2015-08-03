Palace seal Wickham swoop

Crystal Palace have swelled their attacking options with the addition of Sunderland striker Connor Wickham on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Alan Pardew was eager to seal a move for the former England Under-21 striker ahead of the new Premier League campaign, and Wickham will go straight into contention to face Norwich City on Saturday after completing his switch to Selhurst Park on Monday.

The 22-year-old shot to prominence at the Stadium of Light in the 2013-14 season, when his five goals helped preserve Sunderland's top-flight status.

As a result he enjoyed a full campaign at Sunderland in 2014-15 after loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, scoring another five Premier League goals as the Wearside club avoided relegation once again.

His performances did enough to convince Pardew to make a move for the frontman, who joined Sunderland from Ipswich Town back in 2011.

"I spoke to the gaffer last week and he said all the right things about the club and I’ve got friends here who also told me some very good things,” he told Palace's official website.

"I looked at the team before I arrived here and the signings that have been brought in, and the potential to score goals and the chances that could be created was a massive influence. Hopefully I can add to that talent and make the squad stronger.

"I think I needed the fresh start, I had four years up north and it’s been a bit stop-start. Now I’ve come back home and I can settle down and see my family a bit more and hopefully let my football do the talking."