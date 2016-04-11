Palermo coach Novellino confirms his sacking

Walter Novellino confirmed he has been sacked by Palermo after just one month in charge of the Serie A outfit.

Novellino, 62, replaced Beppe Iachini in March, who lasted just three weeks in the role after agreeing to return for a second spell at the helm during the current campaign.

However, after a 3-0 home loss to Lazio on Sunday, Novellino was told his services were no longer needed at the Stadio Renzo Barbera.

"I can confirm that I've been relieved of my duties," Novellino toldCalciomercato.it.

"I can only say that I'm very sad and disappointed. I'd like to thank the lads, the fans and the management."

Novellino's sacking means Palermo have made nine managerial changes this season alone, and 36 in the 14 years Maurizio Zamparini has owned the club.

Davide Ballardini, who was sacked as Palermo coach in January after a bust-up with captain Stefano Sorrentino, is expected to take over for the rest of the 2015-16 season.

Palermo are sitting in the relegation zone with six games left in the campaign, equal on points with 17th-placed Carpi, who edge them on goal difference.