Pantilimon: Improving Sunderland will be okay

Costel Pantilimon believes embattled Sunderland can avoid relegation if they replicate their performance against Tottenham.

Sunderland's winless start to the Premier League season continued at home to Tottenham, beaten 1-0 on Sunday.

Dick Advocaat and Co. have only collected two points from their opening five matches this term, clear of cellar-dwelling rivals Newcastle United on goals scored.

Pantilimon, however, is refusing to fret, with the Sunderland goalkeeper optimistic all will be okay against Bournemouth and for the remainder of the season, if their display against Tottenham is anything to go by.

"We missed good chances but I think we played well against Spurs," he said.

"Sometimes it's like this but the best thing about that game was that we improved our game, we started fighting and started working like a proper team. We played some great football in my opinion.

"It's true that we lost the game and we don't forget that but the best thing in this kind of situation is to think positively. If we can play exactly like we did against Spurs in our future games, we should be okay."

Sunderland travel to newcomers Bournemouth on Saturday.