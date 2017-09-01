Pantilimon joins Deportivo on loan from Watford

Watford have sent goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon to LaLiga side Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan.

Marco Silva's side loaned in Udinese's Orestis Karnezis for the 2017-18 campaign on Thursday and have now allowed former Sunderland and Manchester City keeper Pantilimon to depart.

The Romania international has made just two Premier League appearances for Watford, having joined the club in January 2016, often serving as a back-up for Heurelho Gomes.

He now joins a side 15th in the Spanish top flight and winless after two games, although they were boosted by the loan return of Lucas Perez from Arsenal earlier in the week.