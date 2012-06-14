Papadopoulos dispels Man United rumour

Speculation has been mounting that the Greece international has emerged as a possible target for Sir Alex Ferguson.

At just 20 years of age, Papadopoulos is tipped to have a bright future in the game, with Ferguson believed to be keen on the adding the powerful defender to his ranks.

The Schalke man is delighted to have been linked with a move to United, but admitted there is nothing in the rumours linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

"I don't know if there is any interest from Manchester United, " he told Sky Sports.

"It's an honour for me to hear that such a big club likes my football, but at the moment I don't know anything about it.

"Of course I would like to someday play for Manchester United, but I am a player of Schalke and I am focused on them."

Papadopoulos is keen to brush all speculation to one side as he gears up for Greece’s upcoming Group A encounter with Russia.

The Ethniki have taken just one point from their opening two encounters against Poland and Czech Republic, but victory against the group leaders could secure passage to the knockout stage.

"I am very happy to be a member of the national team at such a big competition, at my age," he added.

"I have played a lot of games in European competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League with Schalke, but the feeling here is unique.

"I hope to beat Russia and play in the next round."