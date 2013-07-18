Papastathopoulos eyes Dortmund first team
Greek centre back Sokratis Papastathopoulos has no intention of warming the bench at new club Borussia Dortmund.
With incumbent central defenders Neven Subotic and Mats Hummels still at the Westfalenstadion, he may face a battle earning a place in the starting line-up.
But, after enduring a frustrating year at AC Milan where he rarely played, Papastathopoulos is determined to force his way into the first XI after inking a five-year deal with the German giants.
"I came here to play, like every other player. It's normal," Papastathopoulos said.
"I left AC Milan because I wasn't playing, then I moved to Bremen where I played a lot and now I'm here to play. I believe every player joining a team wants to play.
"Things with the other players are going well. I'll play where the coach needs me, if he wants me to play right back or as a centre-back I'll do it."
Dortmund will be looking to patch up their leaky defence in season 2013-14.
After conceding just 47 goals across their title-winning seasons of 2010-11 and 2011-12, Juergen Klopp's men allowed 42 goals last season alone.
Papastathopoulos knows first-hand the value of a solid defence after seeing his former team Werder Bremen leak 66 last term - second only to Hoffenheim (67).
"In Bremen every year the team had a problem in defence because everyone wanted to attack and it's difficult to defend," the Greek international said.
"That was my old team, now I'm in a new team, one of the best ones, we need to be perfect in defence."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.