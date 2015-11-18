Paraguay 2 Bolivia 1: Barrios heads home winner

A pair of second-half goals helped Paraguay to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bolivia in World Cup qualifying.

The visitors to Asuncion had gone ahead through Yasmani Duk just before the hour-mark at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco.

But Dario Lezcano and Lucas Barrios struck moments later for Ramon Diaz's men as they claimed their second win in four qualifiers.

Duk had opened the scoring in some style, leading a counter-attack before finding space to score from 25 yards despite Antony Silva's best efforts.

The hosts turned the game on its head in a four-minute spell.

Paraguay were fortunate to equalise as Lezcano scrambled in the leveller after a corner went uncleared.

The eventual winner was deserved as Barrios was left unmarked in the area to head a Derlis Gonzalez cross from the right past Daniel Vaca.

Pablo Aguilar picked up a second yellow card late on for Paraguay, but they managed to see out the final minutes.

Paraguay rise to third in the table with the win, while Bolivia slip to ninth.