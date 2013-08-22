Paraguay Wrap: Cerro Porteno go top with draw

With the draw, the unbeaten Cerro Porteno moved a point clear at the top of the Paraguayan league standings, after three other games on Tuesday were postponed.



Francisco Arce's Cerro Porteno looked set to claim all three points when Oscar Romero gave them a 51st-minute lead and General Diaz midfielder Carlos Vera Segovia was sent off.



But Luis Ovelar rescued a point for the hosts six minutes from full-time as they moved into fourth.



Deportivo Carapegua secured a much-needed second win of the season as they edged Deportivo Capiata 3-2 at home.



Hugo Serravalle struck a brace, either side of Arturo Aquino's 16th-minute equaliser, to have the hosts ahead.



Fabio Escobar's 75th-minute penalty put Deportivo Capiata back on level terms but Marcos Arce popped up to score a late winner.



Nery Cardozo scored twice in the first half but his Rubio Nu side threw away their lead in a 2-2 draw at Sol de America.



Blas Valenzuela and Arnaldo Recalde both scored own goals to gift Sol de America a point at the Estadio Luis Alfonso Giagni.



Cerro Porteno PF's clash at home to Libertad was postponed, as was Sportivo Luqueno's encounter against Nacional Asuncion and Olimpia's meeting with Guarani.