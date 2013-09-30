Pardew bemoans defensive mistakes at Everton

Newcastle slipped to their second consecutive Premier League loss at Goodison Park, as second-half strikes from Yohan Cabaye and Loic Remy were not enough after Romelu Lukaku's double and a goal from Ross Barkley had put Everton 3-0 up at the break.

Pardew's men have now conceded six goals in their last two top-flight outings, and the former West Ham manager is desperate for his team to find some consistency ahead of their next game against Cardiff City.

"The goals were poor, we were so poor defensively in the first half," he told Sky Sports.

"We've got goals in the team, but we've got to tighten up that's for sure.

"The inconsistencies being shown were disturbing, we managed in the second half to come out and start performing.

"We need to bring it together, it's no good bringing it in patches, we need to put in a consistent performance.

"In terms of the goals they were too easy, we have to make sure that we drill ourselves and we're right for Cardiff."

However, Pardew was pleased with the performance of Cabaye, who came on as a substitute at the break and gave Newcastle some hope with a superb long-range strike on 51 minutes.

"He's (Cabaye) a class act, he was terrific in the second half, we need that sort of performance," he added.