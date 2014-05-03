Pardew braced for more Newcastle fan anger

Pardew's men secured their first win in seven league games at St James' Park, although goals from Shola Ameobi, Loic Remy and Steven Taylor did little to ease the pressure on the under-fire Newcastle boss.

Fans staged walk-out protests against the direction of the club during the second half of the fixture and Pardew feels Saturday's win will not alter the general opinion of Newcastle's fanbase.

Pardew, who remained in the dugout for much of the game, did state that fans should perhaps look at relegated Cardiff as an example that things could be worse.

"The most important thing was a victory for our fans," he said.

"(The fans are) obviously very angry about the recent run. There's no doubt about that.

"It made it a difficult atmosphere here. I thought they (Newcastle's players) handled that really well because the pressure was enormous on them.

"We got a very important win against a team who needed to win.

"Me coming to the sideline was only antagonising them and I don't want to do that and make the atmosphere worse for the players.

"So it seemed a lot more sensible to let (assistant) John (Carver) do that and take a seat.

"I feel for Cardiff because I thought their players gave everything and their manager did. As much as we can bleat and moan about our situation, I feel for them tonight.

"It's a long way home on the back of a relegation."

Newcastle remain on course for a top-half finish this season despite a woeful run of form since the turn of the year.

However, Pardew does not expect a significant change in atmosphere at the club even if they finish their season with a win over Liverpool at Anfield next week.

Asked if such a result would strengthen his hopes of gaining support from fans, Pardew explained: "A win against Cardiff today was never going to do that and perhaps a win against Liverpool might not do it either."