Pardew defiant in face of Newcastle fan criticism

The under-fire United manager has now served six games of the seven-match suspension handed to him by the Football Association for headbutting Hull City's David Meyler, and his absence has coincided with an alarming slump in form.

Of those six matches, Newcastle have won just one, losing the other five without scoring a goal.

The latest defeat came at Stoke City on Saturday and the unrest in the away end at the Britannia Stadium was audible.

But Pardew insists that he will continue to work hard at turning it around.

"There's a lot of it against me at the moment," he told the British media.

"I'll have to stand up to it and deal with it.

"All I can do is an honest job. I've tried to do that ever since I've been here."

Pardew signed an eight-year contract at St James' Park in 2012.