Pardew eager to improve Newcastle squad

Pardew's side secured their first victory of the season on Saturday thanks to a stunning late strike from Hatem Ben Arfa.

Newcastle have made just one senior signing in the transfer window, with attacker Loic Remy joining on loan from QPR, while midfielder Yohan Cabaye has been linked with a move away from St James' Park.

Cabaye featured in the victory against Fulham, though, and Pardew is still hopeful he can bolster his squad before the end of the transfer window on Monday.

"If we can get through Monday by improving the team again, whichever way it comes, then we'll be in good shape," he said.

Pardew expressed his satisfaction with Newcastle's performance, which saw his side score their first Premier League goal of the campaign after finally breaking down a determined Fulham defence.

"We have got a lot of good things going on," he added.

"A lot has been written and I think a lot of it has not been correct but at the end of the day it's results that you need.

"Obviously we've won today, we won midweek (against Morecambe) with a few of our squad players and I think it's been a good week for us."