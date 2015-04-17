Pardew: In-form Bolasie worth £20 million

Bolasie, who scored an 11-minute hat-trick in Palace's 4-1 away win at Sunderland last Saturday, has been linked with a £10m transfer to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international has also been touted as a potential target for Tottenham.

But Pardew said of the reported £10m price-tag: "Blimey. They need to have a look at that, because he is worth double that."

Speaking on the form of Bolasie and team-mate Wilfried Zaha, Pardew added: "Those two guys, if they get isolated with defenders, then those defenders are in trouble."