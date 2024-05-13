Arsenal set to cash in on £76m worth of players in bid to bolster transfer kitty: report

Arsenal face a nerve-jangling end to the season as their bid for a first Premier League title in 20 years goes down the final day.

A 1-0 win for Mikel Arteta’s side at Old Trafford on Sunday ensured that the Gunners will still be in the title frame when they host Wolves next Sunday, but they need Tottenham or West Ham to do them a favour by taking points off Manchester City this week.

It promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the campaign, but in the background, the club are already preparing a squad revamp for the 2024/25 campaign, with several Gunners stars heading for the exit door.

Ramsdale has lost his place this season

According to a report in The Mirror, three players are guaranteed to leave and another seven have been put up for sale.

The trio heading for the exit when their contracts expire this summer are Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny and Arthur Okonkwo.

But the Gunners are ready to listen to offers for a number of higher-profile players who are still under contract at the Emirates.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who has lost his place to David Raya this season, is one of them.

Scotland international Kieran Tierney, who has spent an injury-hit season on loan at Real Socieded, is another. Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson could also be sold for the right price.

The sales of Nketiah, Smith Rowe and Nelson would boost the club coffers, as they are academy graduates who would bring in 100% profit to help with Profit and Sustainability Rule restrictions while the club look to splurge on new recruits.

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe could be sold imminently (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

All three are said to have suitors in the Premier League, while Newcastle and Chelsea have been linked with Ramsdale, who joined from Sheffield United for £24 million three years ago.

According to Transfermarkt, the combined total value of the seven players comes to around £76 million.

Arsenal sit one point ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, but the Citizens travel to Tottenham on Tuesday to fulfil their game in hand. The final round of the season will see Arsenal host Everton and Manchester City welcome West Ham to the Etihad.

