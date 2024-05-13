Arsenal set to cash in on £76m worth of players in bid to bolster transfer kitty: report

By
published

Arsenal are already planning their summer transfer activity, which could see 10 players head to the Emirates exit door

Arsenal techincal director Edu sits alongside first-team boss Mikel Arteta.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal face a nerve-jangling end to the season as their bid for a first Premier League title in 20 years goes down the final day. 

A 1-0 win for Mikel Arteta’s side at Old Trafford on Sunday ensured that the Gunners will still be in the title frame when they host Wolves next Sunday, but they need Tottenham or West Ham to do them a favour by taking points off Manchester City this week.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 