Supercomputer predicts final Premier League as Arsenal and Manchester City continue to battle it out
This season's Premier League title looks likely to go right down to the wire
Manchester City and Arsenal are continuing to go back and forth for domestic glory this season in the Premier League.
The Gunners' narrow 1-0 win at Manchester United this week means they have leapfrogged Pep Guardiola's side with just one point at present separating the two teams at the top of the table.
City still have Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to come with Arsenal set to face Everton at the Emirates on the final day of the season next weekend.
Bettingexpert's supercomputer, BETSiE, ran it's algorithm to predict how the 2023-24 Premier League will pan out after the results this gameweek.
The supercomputer simulated the Premier League season 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from last season (across all competitions), pre-season results and the current season as it progresses , projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations and xG earned both for and against during the season.
Following the results, Manchester City are BETSiE's pick to win the league. The supercomputer predicts the Citizens to finish above Arsenal by approximately 1 point. Man City's winning probability is at 68.5% and Arsenal's is 31.5%
|Position
|Club
|Games
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|38
|27.5
|7.3
|3.2
|97
|35
|62
|89.8
|2
|Arsenal
|38
|27.8
|5.2
|5.1
|91.2
|28.6
|62.6
|88.4
|3
|Liverpool
|38
|24.5
|9.3
|4.2
|86.7
|40
|46.7
|82.8
|4
|Aston Villa
|38
|20.4
|7.4
|10.2
|75.4
|57.2
|18.2
|68.7
|5
|Tottenham
|38
|19.6
|6.4
|11.9
|74.1
|62.9
|11.2
|65.4
|6
|Chelsea
|38
|16.9
|9.4
|11.6
|75.9
|63.2
|12.7
|60.2
|7
|Newcastle
|38
|17.8
|6.4
|13.8
|83.1
|61
|22
|59.8
|8
|Man Utd
|38
|16.6
|6.4
|15
|54.3
|59.1
|-4.8
|56.3
|9
|West Ham
|38
|14
|10.1
|13.9
|59.7
|74.6
|-14.8
|52.2
|10
|Brighton
|38
|12.9
|12.4
|12.7
|57.6
|61.1
|-3.5
|51.1
|11
|Bournemouth
|38
|13.3
|9.2
|15.5
|54.5
|67.1
|-12.6
|49
|12
|Crystal Palace
|38
|12.5
|10.2
|15.3
|53.6
|59.2
|-5.6
|47.7
|13
|Wolves
|38
|13.1
|7.1
|17.8
|50.8
|66.2
|-15.3
|46.3
|14
|Fulham
|38
|12.5
|8.2
|17.3
|52.7
|60.4
|-7.6
|45.6
|15
|Everton
|38
|13.1
|9.2
|15.8
|39.6
|51.2
|-11.6
|42.4
|16
|Brentford
|38
|10.4
|9.2
|18.4
|56
|62.8
|-6.8
|40.5
|17
|Nottingham
|38
|8.5
|9.2
|20.2
|48.6
|67
|-18.4
|30.8
|18
|Luton
|38
|6.3
|8.2
|23.5
|51.4
|82.7
|-31.4
|27.1
|19
|Burnley
|38
|5.2
|9.2
|23.5
|41
|77.6
|-36.6
|25
|20
|Sheffield Utd
|38
|3.3
|7.2
|27.5
|36.6
|102.9
|-66.4
|17.2
Elsewhere, the supercomputer predicts the top four to consist of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa, with Tottenham finishing fifth to secure UEFA Europa League qualification.
Chelsea are expected to grab a UEFA Conference League spot ahead of Newcastle United and Erik ten Hag's Manchester United is predicted to reside in a lowly eighth in the table come next weekend's final round of fixtures.
