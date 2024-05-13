Supercomputer predicts final Premier League as Arsenal and Manchester City continue to battle it out

By
published

This season's Premier League title looks likely to go right down to the wire

Manchester City are just two games away from a fourth consecutive Premier League crown.
Manchester City are just two games away from a fourth consecutive Premier League crown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City and Arsenal are continuing to go back and forth for domestic glory this season in the Premier League.

The Gunners' narrow 1-0 win at Manchester United this week means they have leapfrogged Pep Guardiola's side with just one point at present separating the two teams at the top of the table.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionClubGamesWDLGFGAGDPts
1Man City3827.57.33.297356289.8
2Arsenal3827.85.25.191.228.662.688.4
3Liverpool3824.59.34.286.74046.782.8
4Aston Villa3820.47.410.275.457.218.268.7
5Tottenham3819.66.411.974.162.911.265.4
6Chelsea3816.99.411.675.963.212.760.2
7Newcastle3817.86.413.883.1612259.8
8Man Utd3816.66.41554.359.1-4.856.3
9West Ham381410.113.959.774.6-14.852.2
10Brighton3812.912.412.757.661.1-3.551.1
11Bournemouth3813.39.215.554.567.1-12.649
12Crystal Palace3812.510.215.353.659.2-5.647.7
13Wolves3813.17.117.850.866.2-15.346.3
14Fulham3812.58.217.352.760.4-7.645.6
15Everton3813.19.215.839.651.2-11.642.4
16Brentford3810.49.218.45662.8-6.840.5
17Nottingham388.59.220.248.667-18.430.8
18Luton386.38.223.551.482.7-31.427.1
19Burnley385.29.223.54177.6-36.625
20Sheffield Utd383.37.227.536.6102.9-66.417.2

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.