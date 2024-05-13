Supercomputer predicts final Premier League as Arsenal and Manchester City continue to battle it out

Manchester City are just two games away from a fourth consecutive Premier League crown.

Manchester City and Arsenal are continuing to go back and forth for domestic glory this season in the Premier League.

The Gunners' narrow 1-0 win at Manchester United this week means they have leapfrogged Pep Guardiola's side with just one point at present separating the two teams at the top of the table.

City still have Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to come with Arsenal set to face Everton at the Emirates on the final day of the season next weekend.

Bettingexpert's supercomputer, BETSiE, ran it's algorithm to predict how the 2023-24 Premier League will pan out after the results this gameweek.



The supercomputer simulated the Premier League season 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from last season (across all competitions), pre-season results and the current season as it progresses , projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations and xG earned both for and against during the season.



Following the results, Manchester City are BETSiE's pick to win the league. The supercomputer predicts the Citizens to finish above Arsenal by approximately 1 point. Man City's winning probability is at 68.5% and Arsenal's is 31.5%

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Club Games W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Man City 38 27.5 7.3 3.2 97 35 62 89.8 2 Arsenal 38 27.8 5.2 5.1 91.2 28.6 62.6 88.4 3 Liverpool 38 24.5 9.3 4.2 86.7 40 46.7 82.8 4 Aston Villa 38 20.4 7.4 10.2 75.4 57.2 18.2 68.7 5 Tottenham 38 19.6 6.4 11.9 74.1 62.9 11.2 65.4 6 Chelsea 38 16.9 9.4 11.6 75.9 63.2 12.7 60.2 7 Newcastle 38 17.8 6.4 13.8 83.1 61 22 59.8 8 Man Utd 38 16.6 6.4 15 54.3 59.1 -4.8 56.3 9 West Ham 38 14 10.1 13.9 59.7 74.6 -14.8 52.2 10 Brighton 38 12.9 12.4 12.7 57.6 61.1 -3.5 51.1 11 Bournemouth 38 13.3 9.2 15.5 54.5 67.1 -12.6 49 12 Crystal Palace 38 12.5 10.2 15.3 53.6 59.2 -5.6 47.7 13 Wolves 38 13.1 7.1 17.8 50.8 66.2 -15.3 46.3 14 Fulham 38 12.5 8.2 17.3 52.7 60.4 -7.6 45.6 15 Everton 38 13.1 9.2 15.8 39.6 51.2 -11.6 42.4 16 Brentford 38 10.4 9.2 18.4 56 62.8 -6.8 40.5 17 Nottingham 38 8.5 9.2 20.2 48.6 67 -18.4 30.8 18 Luton 38 6.3 8.2 23.5 51.4 82.7 -31.4 27.1 19 Burnley 38 5.2 9.2 23.5 41 77.6 -36.6 25 20 Sheffield Utd 38 3.3 7.2 27.5 36.6 102.9 -66.4 17.2

Elsewhere, the supercomputer predicts the top four to consist of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa, with Tottenham finishing fifth to secure UEFA Europa League qualification.

Chelsea are expected to grab a UEFA Conference League spot ahead of Newcastle United and Erik ten Hag's Manchester United is predicted to reside in a lowly eighth in the table come next weekend's final round of fixtures.

At the the bottom of the pile, Luton Town will be the final relegated side according to BETSIE with Nottingham Forest surviving as they prepare to take on Burnley next weekend.

