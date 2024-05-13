Staggering £86m fee demanded as Bayern Munich turn to England search for Thomas Tuchel successor

Bayern Munich turned to the Premier League in their search for a new manager, according to reports, only to be rebuffed by eye-watering compensation demands.

Thomas Tuchel will step down as Bayern boss at the end of a difficult season where they ceded the Bundesliga crown to Xabi Alonso’s record-smashing Bayer Leverkusen side before suffering Champions League semi-final heartbreak against Real Madrid.

A host of big names have been linked with one of Europe’s most coveted coaching jobs, including Alonso, but the sought-after former Liverpool midfielder instead opted to stay put. Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick were the next figures to snub a move to Bavaria, leading the German giants to look to England for an answer.

Bayern's move for Glasner was short-lived (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report in Bild, Crystal Palace’s recently-appointed boss Oliver Glasner was the next man in the Bayern crosshairs.

However, Palace demanded an astonishing £86 million compensation fee that would have been four times the record fee ever paid for such a move – the £21.5m Chelsea forked out to pinch Graham Potter from Brighton.

Bayern were willing to spend £15.5m to get their man and Glasner was open to the opportunity, but Palace chairman Steve Parish said no.

Could De Zerbi be the next man Bayern approach? (Image credit: Gareth Fuller)

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Glasner joined Palace in February following the resignation of Roy Hodgson and has made an impressive impact in south London.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Austrian, who has a deal to June 2026 with Palace, has picked up 21 points in his first 12 matches in charge of the Eagles.

They are finishing the season in exceptional form and are currently on a run of five wins and one draw in their last six games, including a 1-0 victory at Liverpool and 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Former Bayern boss Hansi Flick and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi are now considered the frontrunners for the job in Munich.

On The Ground: Three games in three days in Germany's footballing heartland

Bayern Munich suffer FOURTH managerial snub as search for Thomas Tuchel replacement stalls

Harry Kane was Real Madrid target, but move was blocked by key person ahead of Bayern Munich transfer: report