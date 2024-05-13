Staggering £86m fee demanded as Bayern Munich turn to England search for Thomas Tuchel successor

Bayern Munich aren't finding their hunt for a new manager easy, and they were strongly rebuffed when looking to the Premier League for a solution

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich turned to the Premier League in their search for a new manager, according to reports, only to be rebuffed by eye-watering compensation demands.

Thomas Tuchel will step down as Bayern boss at the end of a difficult season where they ceded the Bundesliga crown to Xabi Alonso’s record-smashing Bayer Leverkusen side before suffering Champions League semi-final heartbreak against Real Madrid.

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 