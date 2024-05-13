Manchester United in move for ideal Kobbie Mainoo midfield partner: report

By
published

Manchester United are in the market for a new midfielder to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo next season

Chelsea owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
(Image credit: Getty)

Manchester United are pursuing the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo in midfield.

INEOS are expected to dismantle the Red Devils squad during the summer months with the onus on bringing a new lease of life to Old Trafford.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.