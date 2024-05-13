Arsenal looking to bring in Serie A wonderkid as first summer signing: report

By
published

Arsenal were said to be exploring a deal for the teenager during the summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are said to have sent scouts to Italy to watch one of Fiorentina's rising stars.

Mikel Arteta's side are hopeful of further recruitment come the summer and have already been touted with a potential move for Brentford's Ivan Toney amongst others.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.