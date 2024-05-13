Arsenal looking to bring in Serie A wonderkid as first summer signing: report

Arsenal are said to have sent scouts to Italy to watch one of Fiorentina's rising stars.

Mikel Arteta's side are hopeful of further recruitment come the summer and have already been touted with a potential move for Brentford's Ivan Toney amongst others.

But with Champions League football to come once again next season and the onus increasing more and more on success, the Gunners have their eye on one player in particular from the Serie A.

WATCH | How Arsenal Just Beat Spurs In The North London Derby

Sports Witness have reported that Arsenal are closely monitoring right-back Michael Kayode with a view to bringing him to the Emirates Stadium.

The Italy Under-21 international has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign playing 35 times in all competitions for La Viola. He’s scored one goal and registered four assists and only made his first-team debut for the club back in October.

Kayode has recently signed a new deal that will keep him in Florence until 2028 and is currently valued at just £12million.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Michael Kayode of ACF Fiorentina. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Gunners perhaps bidding to reignite their interest in the defender this summer, chances are Kayode could be swayed by the lure of the Premier League. His agent, Andrea Ritorni, has stated how clubs in England have asked about the availability of the teenager, but for now he remains focused in Serie A.

"Fiorentina need not worry," Ritorini said earlier this year.

"There is a contract that speaks for him: Michael is doing well with this club and in this team. Of course, various Premier teams follow him and have followed him.

"This interest is normal, it’s part of football and life. However, Fiorentina have tied him down with a nice contract and many bonuses.

"Let’s think about doing well now and in the future for the purple shirt."

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal legend vows to get Tottenham tattoo if Spurs beat Manchester City

Arsenal identify top summer transfer target and start 'pushing' for deal: report

Arsenal target former star in surprise deal that would solve two issues: report