Pardew hints at further Newcastle arrivals

In stark contrast to recent years, Newcastle have been among the most active Premier League clubs in terms of deals during recent months.

Siem de Jong, Remy Cabella, Daryl Janmaat, Emmanuel Riviere, Ayoze Perez and Jack Colback have all made the move to St James' Park, with Argentine forward Facundo Ferreyra the latest to arrive - on loan from Shakhtar on Sunday.

And while the club look increasingly unlikely to land QPR's Loic Remy - who enjoyed a successful loan at Newcastle last term - Pardew claims they will be primed to move for targets throughout August.

"We've always maintained that we will watch the window until the last hours," he is quoted as saying by the Evening Chronicle.

"We've done some terrific business and I think it must be exciting for Newcastle fans that we've got some terrific, offensive players.

"I feel much more comfortable with the team and we can play a brand of football which is expected of us.

"I think we could really trouble teams this season, which is something we didn't do in the second half of last season."

Newcastle badly missed playmaker Yohan Cabaye in the latter half of 2013-14 after the Frenchman was sold to Paris Saint-Germain in January.

However, the new recruits will be tasked with helping replicate Newcastle's form during the early stages of the previous campaign - and Pardew expects plenty of promise from Ferreyra in particular.

"He went to Ukraine but didn't get many chances. He'll get more chances with us," he added.

"We think he is a player who will grow and we have the option to take him on a permanent basis.

"We believe he will show the form from Argentina in the Premier League with us."