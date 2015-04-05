Pardew: I could manage better than top bosses

The former Newcastle chief has masterminded a resurgence in Palace's fortunes since taking over the helm in January, winning six of the 10 league games he has overseen to pull them clear of relegation danger.

Next up for Pardew is a clash with Manchester City, who make the trip to London on Monday knowing that only a win is likely to be enough to keep their title challenge alive.

But, ahead of that test against Manuel Pellegrini's defending champions, Pardew has bullishly talked up his own abilities - insisting he could achieve success with a top side.

He has, however, made it clear that for now he is happy with the prospect of building for the future at Selhurst Park.

Asked on BBC 5Live's Sportsweek programme for his thoughts on whether an English manager would be in the frame for a job at a leading Premier League club if one became available, Pardew said: "I think we [English managers] are underestimated, to be honest.

"I look at the top clubs and think I could do that job better than I see it being done.

"But I am happy where I am and if I work in this part of the league for the rest of my career I will be extremely happy."