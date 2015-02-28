Pardew lauds Murray after 'mixed afternoon'

The striker, making his first start since January 10, scored twice before getting his marching orders, with his 69th-minute dismissal causing some late nerves as Enner Valencia pulled one back.

Pardew told Sky Sports: "Up until the sending off, we were in total control, but we don't make it easy for ourselves. We had some scary moments.

"It was a mixed afternoon for Glenn Murray. He could have had a hat-trick in the first half. He gets into the right positions.

"The sending off was a little bit unlucky. He has to go for the ball, and I don't think he deserved that. I spoke to him at half-time. We all knew he was on a knife edge.

"But I'm absolutely delighted with him. He was terrific. It shouldn't take away from a terrific performance."

The result sealed Palace's fifth consecutive away victory in all competitions and exacted revenge for August's 3-1 home defeat to West Ham.