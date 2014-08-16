Pardew: No complaints with Newcastle squad

Newcastle saw their 2013-14 campaign fizzle into mediocrity after Yohan Cabaye's January sale to paris Saint-Germain with Pardew regularly bemoaning an inability to replace the France playmaker.

However, St James' Park supremo Mike Ashley has dug deep in recent weeks to fund nine signings, including Netherlands international Daryl Janmaat, former Ajax captain Siem de Jong and highly rated Montpellier playmaker Remy Cabella.

And Pardew is enthused by what he believes to be his best ever squad on Tyneside, acknowledging he will have no excuses for another dull season.

"I don't think we're short of anything because if I look at my roster, it's full up," he said.

"I actually haven't got a spare place on the roster. Ideally, managers always want more players and more quality, but I'm not going to bemoan where I'm at.

"We've got good strikers in the building, although I don't necessarily think that’s us in terms of the transfer market.

"It's not something we've completely given up on. We're still looking at it and we've got our finger on the pulse – and that's something we've done very well this summer.

"I've nothing to moan about now in terms of what's happened this summer. We've got a strong squad – perhaps the biggest and best I've ever had in terms of options – so we're in a great position."