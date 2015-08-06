Pardew not expecting more Palace signings

Alan Pardew does not expect any more arrivals at Crystal Palace and says it is more likely that players will leave Selhurst Park.

Bakary Sako signed a three-year deal on Friday to become Palace's fifth signing of the transfer window, which closes on September 1, following Patrick Bamford, Yohan Cabaye, Alex McCarthy and Connor Wickham to Palace.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener against Norwich City, Pardew has no plans to enter the re-enter the market.

"I doubt it [that he'll make any more signings]," he said. "I'm very happy with what I've got.

"We're going to be very, very strong off the bench this season. There will be temptation for me to change things, but it must be right."

Pardew also refused to rule out selling Dwight Gayle, who has been linked with a move to Championship side Middlesbrough, but insists that the striker will not leave cheaply.

"There may be some players moved out," Pardew added. "Dwight Gayle will not go anywhere unless his valuation is met."