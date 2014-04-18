Pardew: Remy and Newcastle are a good fit
Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew believes he can keep in-demand striker Loic Remy because of how well he has settled at St James' Park.
The France international is approaching the end of his season-long loan from QPR and a return of 13 goals from 23 Premier League appearances in 2013-14 has sparked speculation over his future.
Remy has beeen linked him with a cluster of clubs in England and Europe, but Pardew is confident of being able to persuade the 27-year-old to commit to Newcastle on a long-term basis.
"I think we have got a chance of keeping him and because I am a positive person, I would like to think it is a good chance," Pardew told the Northern Echo ahead of Saturday's home game against Swansea City, which should mark Remy's return from a calf injury.
"I just think he has had a good year here.
"Sometimes, you can be a good fit at a club, and he is a good fit here.
"He fits in well, and performs that 'number nine' role. It wears well on him."
