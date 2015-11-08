Pardew thrilled to see Palace ambition rewarded

Alan Pardew felt Crystal Palace were rewarded for their ambition during the 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Sunday but lamented a lack of belief among his squad in their own ability.

After Philippe Coutinho cancelled out Yannick Bolasie's opener at Anfield, Scott Dann secured maximum points for Palace with a header eight minutes from time.

The victory sees Palace leapfrog Liverpool into eighth and Pardew urged his side to back themselves following a third consecutive Premier League win against Liverpool.

"I thought it was a terrific game," he said.

"We made the decision to take the game to Liverpool and got ourselves the first goal. For 15 or 20 minutes [after that] we forgot our game plan. We needed half-time.

"But our ambition was rewarded with that late goal. The problem with this team is it doesn't trust how good it can be.

"When we went toe-to-toe it was an even game, but we needed to stay in that mode."

Liverpool-born Dann sealed victory when he reacted quickest after Simon Mignolet saved his initial header from a corner late in the game.

"I think he had about 15 family members here today," Pardew added.

"His goal sums him up. You could see he was going to win that ball. I think he's been underestimated throughout his career really."