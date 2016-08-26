Pardew: Zaha not going to Tottenham

Alan Pardew has reiterated Crystal Palace's determination to keep hold of winger Wilfried Zaha amid interest from Tottenham.

Spurs lodged a bid of £12million on Thursday that was immediately rejected after being described as "ridiculous" by Palace chairman Steve Parish.

Parish added there was "no chance" of the 23-year-old leaving the club before the transfer window closes on Wednesday and that is a view endorsed by Pardew.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's home game with Bournemouth, Pardew said: "We never instigated the transfer, or put his [Zaha's] name out there.

"The chairman has put the full stop on that deal and that's the right thing for us. He is a fans' favourite and we're very keen to keep him.

"I work well with Wilf, I think he's improved under my management and he's playing some great football. I hope that doesn't stop going forward."

As for the size of the bid, Pardew added: "I don't even know what the bid is, I didn't ask.

"But they put in a bid that they think is correct and we have told them it's not right.

"I think the chairman's statement says it all."

Pardew refused to be drawn on Spurs' tactics in trying to lure Zaha to White Hart Lane but Parish was forthright in his criticism of Palace's London rivals.

He told talkSPORT: "It's not right really that players get their heads turned.

"I was told that the manager there thinks he's the next [Cristiano] Ronaldo. Well I'd like to get the next Ronaldo for £12million."

He added: "I haven't spoken to the player. The manager and the player might have had a conversation but I'm chairman of the football club.

"I decide who leaves and he's not leaving. He'll have to get his head around that.

"It is difficult for Wilfried because a big club have come in for him, but we want to finish ahead of these clubs. We need to convince Wilfried that he can achieve what he wants here and that conversation will happen once the transfer window is closed."