Paris Saint-Germain 2 Bordeaux 2: Costly Trapp errors see PSG held

Two horrible errors from goalkeeper Kevin Trapp helped put paid to Paris Saint-Germain's 100 per cent start to the Ligue 1 season as 10-man Bordeaux salvaged a 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

Close-season signing Angel di Maria was set to taste victory on his full PSG debut, thanks to Edinson Cavani's brace, but two high-profile Trapp errors saw Laurent Blanc's men come unstuck against his former side.

Di Maria was lively on his first start for the champions but Cedric Carrasso's goalkeeping howler allowed Cavani to register the opener 27 minutes in.

Trapp was then unable to deal with Henri Saivet's tame headed effort from a corner as PSG conceded their first league goal of the season, only for an expertly struck Cavani free-kick to restore PSG's lead before the break.

A superb save from the former Eintracht Frankfurt man helped keep the score in his side's favour after the interval before Saivet saw red for a second yellow card 13 minutes from time.

That appeared to have ended Bordeaux's hopes of claiming a point but Trapp hesitated on a simple backpass from Thiago Silva, allowing Wahbi Khazri to nip in and level matters late on.

While PSG will remain top of the table prior to Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Malmo, Blanc will likely face questions over whether to stick with Trapp over Salvatore Sirigu.

Di Maria showed his intentions early on when he went close with a header only to be ruled offside, before seeing a deflected shot from distance well gathered by Carrasco.

The visitors created their first chance of the match 10 minutes in when Khazri failed to connect with Enzo Crivelli's delivery after a slick passing exchange.

PSG continued to await their breakthrough - Di Maria again seeing a long-range strike blocked by Nicolas Pallois – but Carrasso's horrendous error allowed Cavani in.

The Frenchman failed to hold onto a simple lofted cross, with Cavani able to turn and fire into the roof of the net.

However, an equally poor piece of goalkeeping at the other end helped spare Carrasso's blushes as Trapp fumbled into his own net after Saivet got the slightest of flicks on Khazri's corner at the near post.

The goals continued to flow in the capital, Cavani scoring his fourth league goal of the season with a wonderful free-kick from the edge of the area after a foul on Lucas Moura.

Carrasso redeemed himself somewhat by denying Di Maria one-on-one before the break, the Argentina international continuing to threaten in the second half, Pablo again on hand to block a shot before he expertly played in Blaise Matuidi, with Bordeaux able to snuff out the danger.

It was then Trapp's turn to make amends for his first error with a fine save to keep out Crivelli's header from a free-kick, with Pablo approaching at the far post.

Blanc introduced Layvin Kurzawa for his debut prior to the late drama unfolding as Saivet was shown a second yellow card for a wild tackle on Marco Verratti, before Khazri punished Trapp for his second error.

On a frustrating evening for PSG, tempers spilled over after the whistle with Cavani and Nicolas Maurice-Belay at the centre of things, after the Uruguayan saw a penalty appeal turned down late in the game.