Paris Saint-Germain v Guingamp: Champions out to pile pressure on Lyon

As the Ligue 1 title race enters its final three matches, leaders Paris Saint-Germain have the opportunity to apply pressure on Lyon when they take on Guingamp.

Laurent Blanc's side sit three points clear of their rivals at the summit, but with a slightly inferior goal difference, and need seven more points to be sure of a third consecutive crown.

Friday's meeting with Guingamp at the Parc des Princes represents their first test, with fixtures against Montpellier and Reims to follow.

The hosts will be without Gregory van der Wiel through suspension, while David Luiz and Serge Aurier (both thigh) remain unlikely to feature.

Blanc's men will be keen to avoid a repeat of the reverse fixture back in December, when Jeremy Pied's goal saw Guingamp to a 1-0 victory, thus ending PSG's unbeaten league record.

Another defeat on this occasion would afford second-placed Lyon the chance to go top when travelling to Caen on Saturday, before meeting Bordeaux and Rennes in their final two matches.

After an earlier wobble that saw PSG win just twice in six matches from early February to mid-March, the reigning champions side appear to have found form at just the right time, winning six successive games and scoring 20 goals in the process.

Edinson Cavani was on target in the 2-0 win at Nantes last time out, taking his league tally to 13 for the campaign.

That is two fewer than Guingamp's Claudio Beauvue, who has scored in his previous three games and last week was waxing lyrical about the attractions of the Premier League.

Another man who might be set to depart Stade du Roudourou come the end of the season is head coach Jocelyn Gourvennec, with a number of Ligue 1 sides as well as Newcastle United reportedly interested in his services.

However, Guingamp president Bertrand Desplat is hopeful Gourvennec will stay put in 2015-16.

"We work very well together, I always made ​​sure to give him plenty of visibility and autonomy in its management," Desplat told Ouest France.

"There is no reason to change that. As long as we share the feeling that both the club is advanced, I think we will continue to work together.

"I have no signal that would make me think otherwise. So I project myself with the same coach for next season."

Lying 10th in the table, Guingamp have little to play for in Friday's clash, but Lyon will be hoping that Gourvennec can mastermind another victory over PSG and blow the title race wide open.