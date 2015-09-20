Paris Saint-Germain v Guingamp: Pastore expecting more from champions

Javier Pastore has urged Paris Saint-Germain to kick on and return to winning ways against Guingamp on Tuesday after slumping to two successive Ligue 1 draws.

The reigning champions have started the season in familiar fashion on the whole, sitting top of the league after six games without losing, though there is still room for improvement.

PSG needed an 84th-minute equaliser from Edinson Cavani to take a 1-1 draw from Reims on Saturday, and Tuesday sees the visit of another team they will be favourites to overcome.

The capital club may not have won at Guingamp since 2003, but at home things have been a different story and Pastore is looking for his team-mates to do a little more than against Reims, as the visitors look to avoid a repeat of last season's 6-0 demolition.

"There were a lot of changes [against Reims] which affected us," he told Le Parisien. "We're still not losing.

"The most important thing is to stay undefeated as long as possible. That said, we're not used to having two draws in a row – it is not enough.

"Certainly there are things to fix, but I can assure you that the team does everything to win."

Laurent Blanc's men have not looked particularly convincing lately, with the 2-0 defeat of Malmo in the Champions League coming on the back of a 2-2 draw at home to Bordeaux.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been the subject of some concern, with injuries hampering his effectiveness so far this term and he is yet to score a goal.

The Sweden star made just his second Ligue 1 appearance of the season against Reims and again failed to find the net, with substitute Cavani proving more reliable after his 65th-minute introduction.

However, Ibrahimovic and Cavani scored five goals between them on Guingamp's last visit and the former Milan star will be confident of getting off the mark for this season.

Guingamp, meanwhile, head to the Parc des Princes full of confidence and in good form having won three in a row.

Coach Jocelyn Gourvennec told reporters: "We are very happy to win three games in a row - we compared to the beginning of the season [when they lost three in succession].

"We did some good things and I think we're progressing and that's important. Now we have a tough week with going to the Parc."

PSG will be without Adrien Rabiot (knee) and the suspended Serge Aurier for the contest, as Blanc's men aim to extend their unbeaten league run to 16 matches.