Paris Saint-Germain v Lorient: Record beckons for Ligue 1 leaders

Paris Saint-Germain could claim a piece of Ligue 1 history when their romp to the title takes in a clash with Lorient at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Laurent Blanc's side are an astonishing 24 points clear of second place Monaco after they beat Saint-Etienne 2-0 on Sunday to go 32 matches unbeaten in Ligue 1.

That victory equalled Nantes' record unbeaten run between July 1994 and April 1995, so Wednesday's clash provides the league leaders with a chance to break new ground.

And history suggests that should not be a problem, given PSG have not lost any of their last eight matches with Lorient, winning their last six – the most recent a 2-1 success in November.

Blaise Matuidi sealed the points for PSG that day and the midfielder is confident the squad Blanc has assembled are hungry to go on setting the new standards in Ligue 1.

"We are doing well this year," he told the club's official website. "We are breaking records and that's what it means to play for Paris Saint-Germain.

"We play for a club with big ambitions."

The unbeaten record is not the only one to come the way of PSG this season.

Conceding only 10 goals in their first 23 league games is the joint-lowest tally at this stage of a season alongside Bordeaux in 1989/90, while the 63 points they have accumulated is a record outright.

The Parc des Princes continues to be a fortress for Blanc's side, and Wednesday's clash could see them extend their run without defeat at home to 31 games – only eight short of their previous best set in January 1993-December 1994.

After five league games without success, Lorient finally picked up three points on Saturday thanks to a Zargo Toure double against Reims, a 2-0 maintaining their place in mid-table.

Head coach Sylvain Ripoli will have more attacking options available to him for the trip to the French capital after the signing of Jimmy Cabot from Troyes.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in 15 top flight appearances since Troyes' promotion, and is relishing the chance to get started with his new side.

"I had several opportunities but Lorient was an obvious choice for me," he said. "It is a club perfect for my early career.

"Troyes was my first club but I needed a new start to reach further levels.

"I have been very well received by the squad and staff, I am very happy to arrive in Lorient."

Key Opta Stats:

- PSG have scored in each of their last eight Ligue 1 games against Lorient, after failing to find the net in three of the previous four.

- Lorient have won only twice in their 12 away games in Ligue 1 (six draws, four defeats).

- Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had a hand in four of PSG's last five goals against Lorient in Ligue 1 (3 goals, 1 assist).

- Lorient have conceded a goal in each of their last 10 away games in Ligue 1, only Troyes are currently on a worst run (11).