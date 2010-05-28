Park contemplates calling time on Korea career

After a disappointing tournament in 2006, Park is determined to recreate the form the team produced in 2002 when they defied all odds to reach the semi-finals.

The 29-year-old is the South Korean captain and is about to play in his third World Cup, but feels it is now time for new blood to come through the ranks.

"I haven't decided the date but in 2014 my age will be 33," he said in The Guardian.

"It is good for the national team if the young players grow up quickly and it may be that I can't start with the national team. That's why I think this World Cup is my last."

Park is by far the most-high profile player in the Korean squad, as one of two players who play in the Premier League, and he feels a great deal of responsibility on his shoulders.

He added: "Of course, I'm just a person, I feel pressure from outside and all the expectations.

"But I am happy because when I was young I wanted to be a national team player and now everyone expects me to show more. I am very happy.”



By Owen Edwards

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook