Parker: Nasri perfect fit for Man United

Champions United have been heavily linked with Arsenal’s playmaker as they look to narrow the gap between themselves and Barcelona in the wake of the one-sided Champions League final back in May.

Parker, who made 105 league appearances for United between 1991-96, even compared the possible arrival to that of another Frenchman, Eric Cantona, in his Eurosport column.

“When Eric wanted the ball you gave it to him, regardless of where he was on the pitch. Nasri is of similar ilk," he said.

“I think he would relish playing for Manchester United, where he knows he could be one of the greats.”

Manchester United are likely to face stiff competition from city rivals and “noisy neighbours” Manchester City if they are to secure the signature of the 24-year-old.

Parker, however, believes that Old Trafford would be a much more suitable destination for Nasri.

“In theory he would slip into Sir Alex Ferguson’s side much easier than he would Roberto Mancini’s.

“Nasri would probably perform well at City but unless Mancini changes his approach and abandons the use of two holding players then his impact would be limited.”

Parker also believes that Nasri is very much a Ferguson type of player.

“Nasri would be a more natural fit at United and would be used better by the manager," he said. "He would be the focal point of the side and Fergie loves those types of players.”

By Chris Matthews