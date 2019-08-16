Parker pleased with Fulham’s progress

Fulham boss Scott Parker said his side have now got to grips with life in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Cottagers won 2-1 at Huddersfield, a game which ultimately cost Terriers’ manager Jan Siewert his job.

Ivan Cavaleiro hit the winner with a beautiful curling effort 10 minutes from

time.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had put Fulham ahead, only for Karlan Grant’s third goal of the campaign to level matters.

Parker said after the Cottagers’ second successive victory: “We are getting to grips with the league and we are learning what it is like as quick as we can.

“This is a tough league to play in and we got a wake up call against Barnsley on the opening day,” he said..

“We have been superb since Barnsley. We understand what life is about and the last two results have been fantastic.”

Parker continued: “Huddersfield are struggling a bit at the moment but we knew it would still be a tough place to come.

“I thought we rushed and forced things when we did not really need to do in the first half.

“We spoke at half-time about controlling the game and getting a platform to allow us to do that.

“We did that in the second half. It was a great goal to win it with and a pleasing performance.”