Parma deducted one point for financial issues

The Stadio Ennio Tardini outfit have endured a miserable season both on and off the pitch, and it had been widely expected they would incur a points penalty for missing tax payments and failing to pay the wages of players and staff.

And the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed on Tuesday that Parma have been deducted one point from their measly tally of six from 14 Serie A games this term, and also fined €5,000 for their issues.

President Tommaso Ghirardi and CEO Pietro Leonardi have also been banned from club-related activity for two months and fined €5,000 each.

A statement from the FIGC read: "One point will be deducted from Parma in the current Serie A season and they must pay a €5,000 fine; Two months inhibition to the president Tommaso Ghirardi and to the CEO/legal representative Pietro Leonardi, with a €5,000 each fine: this is the decision of the National Federal Tribunal - Disciplinary Section.

"The two executives of Parma were incriminated for 'not sending to the Serie A National Professional League (LNP) before February 17, 2014 the receipt for the payment of the income tax due for the salaries of the players of November and December 2013 and also for not using a wire transfer to the current account present in the registration documents to the Serie A league to pay the above salaries.

"Parma FC was incriminated for direct and 'objective' liability."

Bottom-placed Parma are currently on a four-match losing run in Serie A following a 2-1 home defeat to Lazio on Sunday.

After Tuesday's points deduction is taken into account, they sit eight points adrift of safety.