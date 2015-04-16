Parma handed further points deduction

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Thursday that Roberto Donadoni's side will be docked another four points as part of their punishment for not paying their players and subsequently being declared bankrupt with debts of €218 million.

It is the third time this season that the beleaguered club have been punished by the FIGC and makes their relegation to Serie B almost inevitable.

The deduction sees Parma – who travel to Empoli on Sunday – fall 17 points adrift of safety with eight games remaining.

Back-to-back wins over Juventus and Udinese had briefly given Parma hope of completing a remarkable escape, but they now face an uphill battle to survive.