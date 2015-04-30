Parma must learn from 'complicated year' - Donadoni

Parma coach Roberto Donadoni has called on the Italian club to learn from a "complicated year", after they were officially relegated to Serie B on Wednesday.

Lazio triumphed 4-0 to end Parma's six-season stint in Serie A, after the latter were penalised seven points throughout the course of the campaign for failing to pay their players.

The result left Parma with just 16 points with five matches remaining this season, at the bottom in the Serie A standings and 16 points from safety.

But while the future of the club hangs in the balance - Parma were declared bankrupt in March with debts of €218million and are on the market at €20m - Donadoni remains hopeful that good times will return to the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

"We need to learn from these negative things that happened off the football field, but also of the positive things we have done in recent times," Donadoni said according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, referring to his side's tally of 11 points from their past seven matches.

"It's been a complicated year."

Parma failed to get started against Lazio, conceding three goals in the opening 16 minutes in the Italian capital.

"We were a bit lost and we were quite overwhelmed. We were below our means," Donadoni said.