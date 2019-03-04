Partick Thistle hold Hearts in Scottish Cup quarter-final

Partick Thistle and Hearts will have to replay their William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final tie after a 1-1 draw at Firhill.

Skipper Christophe Berra gave the Ladbrokes Premiership side the lead in the 12th minute with a header and the impressive visitors dominated the rest of the half.

Thistle, bottom of the Ladbrokes Championship, appeared to have no answer but slowly worked their way back into the game after the break and levelled in the 72nd minute through Christie Elliott to set up a replay at Tynecastle on Tuesday week.

It looked like being a long night for Gary Caldwell’s men as Hearts, backed by a big and noisy travelling support, showed early intent.

In the second minute Berra’s header from a Ben Garuccio cross went just past the far post.

The Tynecastle defender had more joy with his second attempt 10 minutes later.

Oliver Bozanic’s imaginative corner from the left was fired out to Garuccio who volleyed the ball back into the box and Berra leapt above Jags defender Steven Saunders to power in a header just under the crossbar for his second goal of the season.

Thistle looked all but powerless as the visitors racked up the corner count amid constant pressure.

In the 25th minute, Saunders stretched to block striker Uche Ikpeazu’s shot after the home defence had been sliced open again by Steven MacLean.

There was no respite for the Glasgow side.

Thistle goalkeeper Conor Hazard had to deal with a stinging drive from Ikpeazu who then sent a looping effort just off target, with midfielder Sean Clare scooping the ball over the bar from 12 yards just before the break.

A Thistle reaction was expected in the second half and they did gain a foothold in the game through sheer determination.

Hearts, however, came close to making it 2-0 as Hazard did well to parry Clare’s angled drive onto a post before Ikpeazu’s header from the rebound hit the top of the bar before going over.

To the visitors’ astonishment, Thistle raced up the park moments later and equalised.

When Craig Slater’s cross from the left sped across the Hearts six-yard box, Christie was on hand to volley in from close range.

The goal gave the home side confidence as Hearts became frantic but Craig Levein’s side could not get back in front and face a replay that had looked unlikely.