Passi ready for 'commando mission' to save Marseille

Franck Passi is ready for a "commando mission" after replacing Michel as Marseille coach for the remainder of the season.

Michel was suspended with immediate effect by Marseille on Tuesday, with assistant coach and former player Passi taking charge of the first team for the rest of the campaign.

Michel is expected to be dismissed after being summoned to a "pre-redundancy interview" amid concerns over his behaviour, according to a club statement.

Basile Boli, a member of the club's 1993 Champions League-winning side, will provide assistance to Passi in the role of sporting director.

It has been a tumultuous period for the club, with protests by supporters during the 0-0 draw at home to Bordeaux on April 10 followed by owner Margarita Louis-Dreyfus putting the club up for sale.

Marseille have failed to win any of their last 10 Ligue 1 matches and sit just six points clear of relegation in 15th position.

It is a sad day. Good luck for the future, Mister. Let’s hope we will work together again April 19, 2016

However, they can book a place in the Coupe de France final by overcoming Sochaux on Wednesday, and Passi hopes that such a result can provide a boost to close out a torrid campaign successfully.

"It was in the pipeline for a while so I cannot say I was surprised [by Michel's suspension]," said Passi.

"We wore this jersey. We will try to make them understand that Marseille is a great club that won the European Cup.

"The situation is dangerous, we will have to be united to try to meet this challenge and finish the season properly.

"With four games remaining, it will be very complicated to change tactics, so we will try to change the mentality.

"With my love for this club, my desire, my words and the players, we will launch a commando mission to win tomorrow and get to the final and then save the club from relegation.

"We must go step by step. We must restore the image of this club a bit."