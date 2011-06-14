Pastore denies wanting out of Palermo

The 21-year-old joined Palermo in 2009 from Argentinean Primera Division side Huracan and ended last season as the clubs top league scorer with 11 goals.

After two seasons in Serie A, the Argentine international was reported to want to pursue his career elsewhere, with Fox Sports Argentina quoting Pastore as saying: "I feel that the time to leave Palermo has arrived” - fueling talk of a move to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea or Manchester City.

However, the player released a statement on his website shortly after the rumours circulated in order to clarify the situation.

"Many people asked me via Twitter if I said that it was time to leave Palermo," said Pastore in a statement.

"The truth is that I never said that because, as I always point out, I am happy at Palermo."

Although adamant he didn't make such claims regarding his future, Pastore does admit he would consider a move away, if a deal appropriate for all parties involved could be brokered.

"What I repeat every time is that if I receive an interesting offer that is good for both the club and for me, then we will evaluate it along with Palermo and my agent,” he added.

ByMatt Maltby