Pastore lands in Italy as Roma move edges closer

Javier Pastore's move to Roma from Paris Saint-Germain edged closer after the Serie A club announced his arrival in the Italian capital.

Reports have indicated Roma have agreed to pay a fee of around €20million to bring the attacking midfielder to Stadio Olimpico, having already signed Justin Kluivert this month.

Pastore fell out of favour at PSG last season, with a lack of game-time contributing to the 29-year-old being left out of Argentina's squad for the World Cup.

After winning five Ligue 1 titles during a seven-year stint at PSG, Pastore will now have a chance to resurrect his career.

Javier Pastore June 25, 2018

Roma's Serie A rivals Inter were linked with a move for Pastore during the January transfer window.

However, head coach Luciano Spalletti indicated the his wage demands would make the move impossible.