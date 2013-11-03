Pastore staying put at PSG, insists agent

The Argentina international - who previously played for Palermo - has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A recently, with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis stating his intent to bolster the club's ranks in January.

But Pastore's agent has insisted he is happy in France and has no intention of changing clubs.

"Pastore loves Italy, but now he must think only about the present, not the past or the future," Simonian told NapoliCalcioLive.com. "I do not think that a transfer to Naples is possible at this time.

"PSG's intention is to hold on to him, and furthermore, Javier wants to continue his career with a club that have always believed in him and treated him well.

"He is very happy in France, just as he was very happy in Italy. In addition, I have not had contact from anyone of late."

Pastore has featured six times for PSG in the league this season, most recently in Friday's 4-0 victory over Lorient.