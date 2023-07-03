Patrick Vieira has Chelsea owners to thank for return to management

Patrick Vieira has returned to management following his sacking by Crystal Palace in March, signing a three-year deal with Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg.

The current Chelsea owners recently agreed a deal to buy a majority stake in the French side, and one of their first acts has been to appoint Vieira as the new manager.

Chelsea's owners acquired Strasbourg as part of a multi-club group approach, with plans for further investment in sides across Europe and the world.

This, though, won't be the first time Vieira has experienced a multi-club group approach, having worked at Manchester City as the U23s manager, as well as at New York City FC, who are part of the City Football Group.

Vieira said: "I am particularly happy to join Racing. I know the history and the identity of this club, the fervour it arouses, the importance it has for its region, which is a place of football and passion.

"The rebuilding of the club in recent years, under the direction of Marc Keller (Strasbourg president), is an example to be admired.

"Working with him is a real pleasure for me. Today, a new cycle begins for Racing and it is exciting as a coach to be able to build something while relying on the values that have defined the strength of the club."

Strasbourg finished 15th in the top tier of French football last season, five points above the relegation zone under Frederic Antonetti. He mutually agreed to leave the club when the new ownership took over, paving the way for Vieira to enter the dugout.

