Paul Pogba reveals his true feelings on Manchester United following INEOS' takeover

Paul Pogba has revealed his true feelings following INEOS' minority takeover at Manchester United.

The 31-year-old left Old Trafford back in 2022, moving to Juventus on a free transfer. Pogba was then slapped with a four-year ban from football after testing positive for a sample of non-endogenous.

His ban has now been reduced to 18 months, with the Frenchman free to return to professional football in January 2025. It remains to be seen whether he has a future under Thiago Motta, who took over in Turin earlier this year.

Paul Pogba makes his feelings clear on Manchester United's new owners INEOS

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Pogba was recently asked in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports what he thought about the ongoing situation at his former club, Manchester United.

The 2018 World Cup winner was bold in his answer, insisting he still has huge respect for the side who he began his professional career with.

Paul Pogba in action for France

"I will never destroy the club I played with," he began. "I respect all the players there and they are doing their best. There is a lot of media on Manchester United and they need time.

"Arsenal had a long time to get back to the top and now they are dominating the league with Man City and Liverpool. It's a big club and I believe they will come back one day. The reality is, they are not at the top and it is not today."

Pogba was also asked what he felt about the ongoing situation surrounding Sir Alex Ferguson and the fact the legendary Scot is no longer set to receive an annual payment from the club.

"Does it change what he has done for the club?" he added. "The only thing I hear is that he won't get paid anymore. Sir Alex Ferguson will still be Sir Alex Ferguson. He is still in their history and will be forever. The only thing I hear is the money! He is Sir Alex Ferguson, a legend and always will be at Manchester United."

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems hard to believe Pogba will ever reach the heights he once did during that superb season with Juventus back in 2015/16.

Registering 23 goals contributions that season, Pogba was also named on the ten-man shortlist for the 2015 UEFA Best Player in Europe Award.

"First of all, I am at Juventus under contract," Pogba added when quizzed on his future.

"I will see what they are thinking and the vision. My vision is to show I am a footballer. A new Paul Pogba with the same qualities. I am still ready."