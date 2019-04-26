Paul Pogba's agent cancels Manchester United contract talks – report

The Sun reports that Raiola was due to speak to the club but the scheduled talks didn’t take place, with the France international determined to leave Manchester this summer.

Pogba has regularly been linked with a move to Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid at the end of the season after a tumultuous campaign with the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old is understood to have told his team-mates that he doesn’t believe United have made any progress since he departed for Juventus seven years ago, while he is also said to be unconvinced of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ability to herald a new era of success.

The Norwegian’s team have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions and the report says that there are doubts among squad members that he is capable of taming the midfielder's ego.

Pogba has scored 13 goals in 32 Premier League appearances this season and has two years left to run on his deal at Old Trafford.

